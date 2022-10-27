Luton man jailed after being caught with significant amount of crack cocaine and heroin by Aylesbury police force

A man from Luton has been jailed for three years in prison after admitting to drug supply offences.

Matushan Vasanthan, 20, of Gardenia Avenue, Luton, and another man from Northamptonshire were caught with class A drugs in Buckingham.

Vasanthan was sentenced at a Aylesbury Crown Court hearing on Tuesday (25 October).

Matushan Vasanthan

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

The other convicted man was Nattesh Jeevarajah, 19, of Sutherland Road, Corby, Northamptonshire.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, and one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cannabis, and possession of a firearm, namely an electronic stun device.

On 5 February last year, officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold Team arrested Jeevarajah after witnessing him attempting to get into a vehicle with false number plates parked on Honeycomb Way in Buckingham.

He then attempted to run away, but was quickly stopped after a footrace in the housing estate.

Jeevarajah was carrying 26 bags of cocaine, 30 bags of heroin, 148 wraps of crack cocaine, digital scales, two mobile phones, £115 in cash and a stun gun.

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police report that the 19-year-old was “cuckooing” at a flat on Honeycomb Way.

Police describe cuckooing as the practice of taking over the home of a vulnerable person to use the property to run drugs operations.

It was at this flat where police officers found the Luton man hiding in a bedroom with 52 grams of crack cocaine, 120 wraps of crack cocaine and 10 wraps of heroin in his possession.

The total estimated amount of drugs seized was £19,300.

Advertisement

The pair were charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “This case relates into an investigation into an Aylesbury drugs line called the ‘Kev line’.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling drugs supply, which supports organised crime and is closely linked to exploitation and violence.

“If you have any information regarding drug dealing or organised crime in your community, please contact us or Crimestoppers.”

Advertisement