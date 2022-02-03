Lorry crashes into overhead power cables on A34 causing 4-hour road closure

The A34 near Bicester was shut for four hours yesterday (February 2), after a lorry crashed into overhead power cables.

Due to the collision the cables fell onto the carriageway which led to extended delays on the motorway.

At around 1.40pm, the lorry clashed with the pylon, while exiting the layby at the Shell petrol station.

The road was closed for four hours

No cars were hit as the cables fell onto the road, Thames Valley Police report.

PC Jon Simpkins, of the Roads Policing team, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “I am looking for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of this incident to please come forward.

“It was a busy time of day on the A34 and other drivers would have witnessed this incident so I hope they will get in touch.