Land Rover seized in Aylesbury village after police discovered driver hadn't passed his test
A vehicle was seized from a village in Aylesbury Vale after police discovered it was being driven by a male who had not yet passed his driving test.
A blue Land Rover is being held by Thames Valley Police after the force discovered it was being used by a man who only had a provisional licence. Further enquiries revealed that the driver had not insured the vehicle either.
Thames Valley Police says officers spotted the vehicle being driven suspiciously in Whitchurch yesterday (17 January). This led officers to stop the vehicle, and apprehend the driver. At this point officers discovered the vehicle was being driven illegally.
The driver has been charged and will be tried in court on suspicion of driving without a licence and insurance. Thames Valley Police also announced the car is being held at a police station with a “hefty” release fee. It will only be released to the driver once he can prove he is legally eligible to drive the car, the police force added.