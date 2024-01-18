Land Rover seized in Aylesbury village after police discovered driver hadn't passed his test

The car will remain at the station until the driver can prove he can legally drive it

A vehicle was seized from a village in Aylesbury Vale after police discovered it was being driven by a male who had not yet passed his driving test.

A blue Land Rover is being held by Thames Valley Police after the force discovered it was being used by a man who only had a provisional licence. Further enquiries revealed that the driver had not insured the vehicle either.

Thames Valley Police says officers spotted the vehicle being driven suspiciously in Whitchurch yesterday (17 January). This led officers to stop the vehicle, and apprehend the driver. At this point officers discovered the vehicle was being driven illegally.

The vehicle was seized by officers yesterday