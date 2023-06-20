Missing teenage boy from Aylesbury found, Thames Valley Police confirms
Charlie has been found
By James Lowson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
A teenage boy from Aylesbury who was reported missing by the police has been found.
Yesterday evening (19 June) Thames Valley Police confirmed that Charlie, 15, had been found.
Earlier that day the police had launched a social media appeal to help locate the 15-year-old.
A police force spokesman said on Twitter: “Good news! Missing boy Charlie from Aylesbury has been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the 15-year-old.”