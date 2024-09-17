Police officers are investigating the assault

An individual was assaulted by three unidentified men in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (16 September), an individual was attacked between 2:30pm and 3:30pm by Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville.

Thames Valley Police says the male was walking along Lower Road when he was attacked. He was left injured following the incident, according to police reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police force spokesperson said: “The offenders were described as three white males who were riding in a white Ford transit.

“If you witnessed this incident or have CCTV or Dashcam footage of the incident, please call 101 quoting 43240445714.”