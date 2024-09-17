Individual attacked by three men in Aylesbury in broad daylight

By James Lowson
Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:31 GMT
Police officers are investigating the assaultPolice officers are investigating the assault
An individual was assaulted by three unidentified men in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Yesterday (16 September), an individual was attacked between 2:30pm and 3:30pm by Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville.

Thames Valley Police says the male was walking along Lower Road when he was attacked. He was left injured following the incident, according to police reports.

A police force spokesperson said: “The offenders were described as three white males who were riding in a white Ford transit.

“If you witnessed this incident or have CCTV or Dashcam footage of the incident, please call 101 quoting 43240445714.”

