Increased police patrols launched in Aylesbury following recent car break-ins

Thames Valley Police is providing additional patrols in Aylesbury to combat recent car crime in the town.

A statement from a police spokesperson provided to the Bucks Herald today (16 September), confirmed the authorities were looking into recent car thefts.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (12 September), the police received 'several' reports of vehicle break-ins in Watermead.

Thames Valley Police officers are investigating car theft reports in Watermead

A police community support officer confirmed that items they believed to be stolen were recovered following these incidents.

Now, the police has confirmed that while an investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made yet in connection to the thefts.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police received reports of several break ins to vehicles which occurred in the morning of Sunday in the Watermead area of Ascot.

“No arrests have been made at this point.

“Officers are investigating these reports ensuring that the neighbour team complete increased patrols and crime prevention advice to local residents. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online.”

Earlier reports of attempted car break-ins were lodged by residents in the area. People living on Puffin Way, Bullfinch, Lark Vale, Guillemot Way, have all reported similar incidents.

Some residents have dashcam or doorbell footage, which has captured the perpetrator in action.

The Bucks Herald received footage of a masked assailant on a bike trying to access parked vehicles at 6:18am on 1 September.

At the time of writing Thames Valley Police hasn't responded to requests from the Bucks Herald to confirm or deny that the incident is being investigated.

Further information relating to the late night thefts, the police is currently investigating, was provided by PCSO Matt Sansom.

Sansom addressed provided the following update to Sue Severn the head of the Watermead Parish Council earlier in the week, in a letter, which has since circulated on Facebook.

It read: "Fortunately a resident sighted a suspicious person and officers attended the area, following a search a rucksack was located with what we believe were stolen items within, the police now have these items in our possession.

"We are trying to contact each person and officers who reported a break-in on that night to see if we can reunite any items to their rightful owner.

"We would like to remind all vehicle owners to leave any items on show and in the cases above we believe all the vehicles were insecure.