Spate of late night vehicle break-ins on Aylesbury estate

Thames Valley Police confirms multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Aylesbury in the early hours of Sunday (12 September).

Several residents alerted the police to car thefts in the Watermead area at around 01:30am.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Matt Sansom confirmed the police has recovered what it believes are stolen items, in a letter to Sue Severn the head of the Watermead Parish Council.

PCSO Sansom said: "Fortunately a resident sighted a suspicious person and officers attended the area, following a search a rucksack was located with what we believe were stolen items within, the police now have these items in our possession.

"We are trying to contact each person and officers who reported a break-in on that night to see if we can reunite any items to their rightful owner.

"We would like to remind all vehicle owners to leave any items on show and in the cases above we believe all the vehicles were insecure.

"So please double check you have locked your vehicle by checking the door handle."

Earlier reports of car break-ins have been lodged by residents in the area. People on Puffin Way, Bullfinch, Lark Vale, Guillemot Way, have all reported similar incidents.

Some residents have dashcam or doorbell footage, which has captured the perpetrator in action.

The Bucks Herald received footage of a masked assailant on a bike trying to access parked vehicles on at 6:18am on 1 September.