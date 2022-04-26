Seven fire engines sent to neighbourhood fire near Aylesbury

On Sunday morning an out-of-control fire spread across properties in Princes Risborough engulfing a car and garage.

Bucks Fire and Rescue crews rushed to a major blaze in Leo Crescent.

The fire affected two properties as well as the vehicle and garage, burning the windows and soffits of the homes, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service reports.

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene

To combat the blaze firefighters used six sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, two hose reel jets, one foam extinguisher, and one thermal imaging camera.

They also cooled and monitored one propane cylinder at the Bucks address.