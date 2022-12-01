Hit and run reported in Aylesbury after collision between car and pedestrian
Emergency responders rushed to the scene earlier today
A hit and run incident has been reported in Aylesbury today (1 December).
A motorist failed to stop after a collision with a pedestrian by Elmhurst Road this afternoon.
Advertisement
Witnesses called Thames Valley Police at 2:50pm to report the incident where the driver fled the scene.
Most Popular
As The Bucks Herald reported earlier, emergency service staff were seen in the car park of St Clare’s Church.
Both ambulance crews and police officers were at the scene.
Advertisement
Motorists who drove past spotted a police presence by the busy Horse and Jockey junction.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to contact Thames Valley Police. Call 101 or report via our website - How to tell us about an existing case or report | Thames Valley Police - quoting investigation reference 43220541235.”