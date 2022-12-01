Hit and run reported in Aylesbury after collision between car and pedestrian

A hit and run incident has been reported in Aylesbury today (1 December).

A motorist failed to stop after a collision with a pedestrian by Elmhurst Road this afternoon.

Witnesses called Thames Valley Police at 2:50pm to report the incident where the driver fled the scene.

St Clare's RC Catholic Church

As The Bucks Herald reported earlier, emergency service staff were seen in the car park of St Clare’s Church.

Both ambulance crews and police officers were at the scene.

Motorists who drove past spotted a police presence by the busy Horse and Jockey junction.