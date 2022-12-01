Police officers and an ambulance crew have been spotted at church in Aylesbury on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency services are currently in the car park of St Clare’s Church off the Elmhurst Road in Aylesbury.

A number of motorists who have driven past the scene have contacted The Bucks Herald reporting the fact police and an ambulance are at the church near the busy Horse and Jockey junction in Aylesbury.

The church backs onto land which is home to the derelict former Land Rover Jaguar site.

The Bucks Herald has approached the emergency services for comment.

