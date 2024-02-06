Gang threaten security with weapons after damaging Bucks golf course on motorbikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gang threatened security at a golf course in Buckinghamshire after the group had been driving through the venue on motorbikes.

One member of the gang produced a knife, another had a baseball bat. They were caught damaging Buckinghamshire Golf Club in Denham at around 6pm on Sunday (4 February).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six motorbikes were on the course when security approached the group. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no one was injured during the altercation.

The incident took place on Sunday evening

The offenders were wearing tracksuits, one had a white coat with a fur hood and one was wearing a camo print jacket, the police force has revealed.