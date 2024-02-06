Gang threaten security with weapons after damaging Bucks golf course on motorbikes
A gang threatened security at a golf course in Buckinghamshire after the group had been driving through the venue on motorbikes.
One member of the gang produced a knife, another had a baseball bat. They were caught damaging Buckinghamshire Golf Club in Denham at around 6pm on Sunday (4 February).
Six motorbikes were on the course when security approached the group. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no one was injured during the altercation.
The offenders were wearing tracksuits, one had a white coat with a fur hood and one was wearing a camo print jacket, the police force has revealed.
Investigating officer, PC Daniel Brown, said: “We are investigating this incident thoroughly.“We are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident.“Anyone with information should get in touch through our online reporting pages or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240056124.“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”