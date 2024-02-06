News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Gang threaten security with weapons after damaging Bucks golf course on motorbikes

They drove through the Bucks golf course
By James Lowson
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A gang threatened security at a golf course in Buckinghamshire after the group had been driving through the venue on motorbikes.

One member of the gang produced a knife, another had a baseball bat. They were caught damaging Buckinghamshire Golf Club in Denham at around 6pm on Sunday (4 February).

Six motorbikes were on the course when security approached the group. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no one was injured during the altercation.

Most Popular
The incident took place on Sunday eveningThe incident took place on Sunday evening
The incident took place on Sunday evening

The offenders were wearing tracksuits, one had a white coat with a fur hood and one was wearing a camo print jacket, the police force has revealed.

Read More
Thames Valley Police releases race action plan to address minority group concern...

Investigating officer, PC Daniel Brown, said: “We are investigating this incident thoroughly.“We are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident.“Anyone with information should get in touch through our online reporting pages or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240056124.“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”