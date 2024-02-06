Thames Valley Police releases race action plan to address minority group concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has released an updated Race Action Plan promoting equality and addressing concerns some people have with police forces.

Released today (6 February), the force states it is more inclusive, more diverse, and more reflective of our communities than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police’s plan promotes diversity and inclusion, and works with members of minority communities to build trust.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray

The police force has highlighted comments from its latest HMICFRS report as proof of its commitment to diversity. Thames Valley Police says the new plan has been shaped by the recommendations of our ethnic minority communities.

Data from the force states that over 2,600 people of Black Heritage were engaged with during 41 Race Action Plan events, and 321 feedback forms were submitted.

Thames Valley Police found that 69 per cent of respondents had confidence that the TVP Race Action Plan is improving policing for Black and ethnic minority people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These findings were collected during a third public consultation phase for the Race Action Plan. More of the feedback from the consultation period has been shared in the force's TVP Race Action Plan newsletter.

ACC Dennis Murray said: “As the chief officer leading this vital piece of work, and being fully supported by our Chief Constable Jason Hogg, I am resolute that the Race Action Plan is lifted from the page and turned into demonstrable action that improves the way we deliver policing services for and builds the trust and confidence of our ethnic minority people and communities within the Thames Valley. Ethnic minority communities will only have confidence to engage with us and join us if they are reassured that this is not a ‘tick box’ exercise. I can reassure them that it is not, and delivery of the plan outcomes is essential to ensuring the culture of Thames Valley.”

Thames Valley Police has identified four key areas for its officers to focus on, to help minority ethnic communities and police staff to feel:

-Represented - We want communities to see themselves when they look at policing. This is about representation, retention, and our internal culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Respected - We want to treat our communities fairly, with respect and dignity. This is about eliminating any racial bias and disproportionality.

-Involved - We want to involve our communities in policing. This is about knowing where our communities are and improving our engagement with them.

-Protected - We want to protect our communities. This is about taking action if some communities get a different service to others.

The senior responsible officer for the national Police Race Action Plan, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said: “We have much to do to secure the confidence of all our communities, remove discrimination, and I welcome the news that another force have launched their Police Race Action Plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement