A gang of males robbed a backpack from an 11-year-old boy on a busy Aylesbury street.

On Tuesday (10 January), at around 4pm, the youngster was walking along Wendover Road at the junction with Wendover Way when he was approached by a group of around three or four males.

A member of the gang pulled the victim’s hood over his head, someone then pulled the boys arms behind his back.

The 11-year-old was mugged in broad daylight

As he was restrained they removed his backpack.

They then ran towards Milton Road.

Witnesses say the men were older than the boy they robbed.

One offender was wearing a blue coat, another assailant was wearing a green coat and a third man was wearing a black coat.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lily Beavis, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information about what happened, to please get in touch.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area and have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.

“You can submit any footage via our dedicated online portal.

“If you have any information you can report this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230016008.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

