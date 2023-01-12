Tell police about your concerns at Have Your Say event in Buckingham
By Hannah Richardson
The Buckingham Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding a Have Your Say event in Buckingham on Saturday, January 14.
Residents are invited to go along if they have any concerns they wish to raise. Officers will be outside Waitrose in Cornwall’s Meadow between 10am and 11am, with free ‘crime prevention goodies’ on offer.