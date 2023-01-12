News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tell police about your concerns at Have Your Say event in Buckingham

Officers will be stationed outside Waitrose for an hour on Saturday

By Hannah Richardson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police will be outside Waitrose in Buckingham
Police will be outside Waitrose in Buckingham

The Buckingham Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding a Have Your Say event in Buckingham on Saturday, January 14.

Residents are invited to go along if they have any concerns they wish to raise. Officers will be outside Waitrose in Cornwall’s Meadow between 10am and 11am, with free ‘crime prevention goodies’ on offer.