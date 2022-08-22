Gang of girls and boys threaten to stab 12-year-old in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of seven youths threatened to stab the 12-year-old in Buckingham Park on Thursday (18 August), at around 7pm.

The victim was on the white path heading to Buckingham Park near Martin Dalby Way when he was surrounded by a group.

The victim escaped without suffering any physical injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He came out of the incident unscathed, getting away from his potential attackers without suffering any injuries.

As the group ran away after making their initial threat.

There were seven members of the group in total, five boys and two girls.

One boy was described as black, with afro-style hair, wearing a black puffa jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220370573.

“Also, if anyone has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage from around the time of the incident, you can submit this via our online portal.