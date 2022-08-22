Gang of girls and boys threaten to stab 12-year-old in Aylesbury
A young boy was threatened by a large group in Aylesbury last week.
A group of seven youths threatened to stab the 12-year-old in Buckingham Park on Thursday (18 August), at around 7pm.
The victim was on the white path heading to Buckingham Park near Martin Dalby Way when he was surrounded by a group.
Most Popular
-
1
Gang of teenagers attack and rob two boys at popular Aylesbury park
-
2
Man and woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after A41 collision in Aston Clinton
-
3
Gang of girls and boys threaten to stab 12-year-old in Aylesbury
-
4
Police alerted after bin is set alight causing major damage to park in town near Aylesbury
-
5
New road closure in Aylesbury due to water maintenance causes traffic 'carnage'
He came out of the incident unscathed, getting away from his potential attackers without suffering any injuries.
As the group ran away after making their initial threat.
There were seven members of the group in total, five boys and two girls.
One boy was described as black, with afro-style hair, wearing a black puffa jacket.
Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.
“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220370573.
“Also, if anyone has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage from around the time of the incident, you can submit this via our online portal.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”