Gang of teenagers attack and rob two boys at popular Aylesbury park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (17 August) at roughly 5pm two teenagers were attacked and mugged by a group of at least seven youths.

The incident took place in Vale Park by the Aqua Vale swimming centre.

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It started when two boys aged 12 and 14, were approached by a gang of between seven-to-10 teenagers.

Thames Valley Police reports that Some of the boys in the group started to punch and kick the 14-year-old boy before he ran away and dropped his iPhone.

The 12-year-old picked up the phone and was subsequently attacked by the group who commanded him to hand it over.

When the boy conceded, the offenders smashed the phone in front of him.

One arrest has been made in connection to the distressing attack.

A 14-year-old was cuffed on suspicion of robbery, but has since been released, he remains under police investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“We have created a dedicated portal for you to upload footage to.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220368620.