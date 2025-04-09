Forensic evidence could be key in finding murderer who killed Bucks mum 30 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DNA evidence could hold the key to finding the killer responsible for the death of a woman who died in Buckinghamshire 30 years ago, Thames Valley Police has revealed.

On the 30th anniversary of the death of Janet Brown, the police force has confirmed vital evidence has been uncovered in relation to her murder, which took place by her home in Radnage.

She was gagged, handcuffed, and repeatedly hit over the head at her address in Sprigs Holly Lane.

She was a 51-year-old research nurse with Oxford University’s Public Health and Primary Care department, and a post mortem revealed she died as a result of her head injuries.

Through forensic testing, Thames Valley Police has now identified a DNA profile that was left at the scene. It does not belong to the family, and the force believes it could be crucial to identifying the killer.

Thames Valley Police believes Janet was killed between 8.15pm and 10.15pm on April 10, 1995.

Her body was found the following day, by a builder and his son who were due to carry out work at her home.

Thames Valley Police adds that there was no evidence that a sexual offence had taken place and nothing appeared to have been taken from the property.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Investigation Review Team, Peter Beirne said: “I still believe there are people who have information or suspicions about this vicious murder.

“I would urge anyone with names of people they think could be linked to Janet’s murder or anyone with information to make contact with the police or Crimestoppers.

“Do you have a friend or loved one who acts strangely when this case is mentioned in the news, or someone who is obsessed with this investigation?

“Any information whatsoever could help my team to finally solve this murder for Janet’s family.

“We have a DNA profile that was left at the scene. It does not belong to the family, and we believe it could be a vital piece of evidence linking the killer to the scene.

“More than one thousand people have already been seen and eliminated as being the source of this DNA.

“The people that we have eliminated from our investigation are either on the national DNA database or we visited them to take a DNA swab from them.

“With the DNA evidence we have we can easily implicate or eliminate people from our investigation. Therefore, if you have any suspicions about individuals please contact us and give us their names.

“If you have suspicions, it is very easy for our team to trace and request a DNA sample from the person you suspect, or a relative of theirs if they have perhaps passed away or have emigrated.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police online, at a police station or by calling 101, quoting reference 695 (4/8).

“You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“A reward up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information given directly to the charity which leads directly to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Janet’s murder.”