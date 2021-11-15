Five men convicted in connection with murder of Aylesbury man Amir Shafique

Five men have today (15/11) been convicted in connection with the murder of Amir Shafique in Lembrook Walk, Aylesbury, last October.

Charlie Irwin, aged 22, of Radnor End, Aylesbury, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of murder following a trial lasting 12 weeks at Reading Crown Court.

Nasim Khan, aged 24, of Ruskin Way, Aylesbury, was also convicted by unanimous jury verdict of murder.

Convicted

Mohammed Wasim, aged 20, of Thrasher Road, Aylesbury, was acquitted of murder, but found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of manslaughter.

Ishmael Shah, aged 23, of Cotterills Lane, Birmingham, was acquitted of murder, but found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of manslaughter.

Bertie Turvey, aged 22, of Henry Road, Aylesbury, was acquitted of murder, but found guilty by majority jury verdict of manslaughter.

Bradley Shoult, aged 21, of Chalgrove Walk, Aylesbury, Hamza Mousa, aged 21, of Cotterills Lane, Birmingham, and an 18-year-old man who is not being named, were acquitted of murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

The incident took place on Lembrook Way in Aylesbury last year

At around 9.30pm on Wednesday 28 October last year, officers were called to Lembrook Walk, Aylesbury, not far from the Edinburgh Playing Fields, following reports of a serious altercation and that two men had been assaulted.

Mr Shafique, who was 22, was located at the scene with severe injuries and taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in the town, where he tragically died.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, was injured and was treated in hospital.

Over a period of several days, officers from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit made a number of arrests, and eight men were charged with murder.

Charlie Irwin, convicted of murder

The investigation focused on this being a case of joint enterprise between the eight defendants, and Irwin and Khan were found guilty of murder, with Wasim, Shah and Turvey being found guilty of manslaughter.

The investigation ascertained that a meeting with Mr Shafique had been arranged to resolve previous grievances, and that a fight was planned.

The meeting was arranged via social media and phone messages.

The defendants who were convicted arrived at the scene armed with an array of weapons and made preparations to avoid identification.

Nasim Khan, convicted of murder

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This tragic case is a classic example of a joint enterprise attack.

“The original altercation arose from previous arguments, and although not all of the defendants physically attacked Amir, five of them were proven to have played a part in Amir’s death.

“It was an incident that brought great shock and disbelief to Amir’s family, and the impact this incident had on the local community was also significant.

“This whole incident took place in a public place in full view of members of the public, and is sadly yet another example of the dangers of carrying weapons.

“Amir suffered horrific injuries that night, and none of those convicted have taken any responsibility for their actions, either by encouraging, or carrying out this attack, or both.

“I am pleased that the jury convicted five of the defendants on the basis of the evidence presented, and I would like to thank them for their careful consideration of the case.

Mohammed Wasim, convicted of manslaughter

“Three other defendants were acquitted of all the charges.

“Irwin and Khan will now receive life sentences as a result of their actions that day, while Wasim, Shah and Turvey will also receive substantial sentences.

“Bradley Shoult, Hamza Mousa, and the other 18-year-old, have been found not guilty and no further action will be brought against them.

“I would like to extend my condolences on behalf of all of my investigation team and Thames Valley Police as a whole to the family and friends of Amir Shafique.

“They have shown tremendous patience and dignity throughout the course of the investigation and trial

“I hope that these verdicts will give them at least some closure on what has been a traumatic 13 months since Amir was killed.”

Sentencing has been deferred to a date to be confirmed at Reading Crown Court

Ishmael Shah, convicted of manslaughter