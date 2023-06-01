Fire service pays tribute to Aylesbury man who died in suspected drug driving collision

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to the firefighter who died in a suspected drug driving incident in Aylesbury.

Dave Evans, 57, died in hospital on Monday (29 May) after he was hit by a BMW on New Street in Aylesbury.

He worked for the fire service and this afternoon (1 June) it has commended his work over the past 12 years.

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the crash

A spokesman said: “It is with deep regret and personal sadness that we share the news of the tragic and sudden death, while off duty, of our friend and colleague, Dave Evans.

"Dave was a popular and valued employee, dedicated to serving the community with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. He started his fire service career in 2010 as an On-Call firefighter based at Aylesbury, where he spent five years as an operational crew commander before more recently becoming one of the Service’s blue-light driving instructors.

“Dave will be missed by everyone who knew him, and our heartfelt sympathy is with his family, friends and colleagues who need time to grieve at this difficult time.”

Dave Evans was killed while off duty in Aylesbury

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and one man has been arrested in connection to Saturday’s crash.

One 26-year-old male from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit of a controlled drug and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has since been released on police bail until 27 August.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, the pedestrian involved in this serious collision has died. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would like to repeat our appeal for witnesses to please come forward.

“The road was busy with both vehicles and pedestrians at the time, many of whom would have witnessed the collision.

“I would appeal to these people and anybody who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact us.

“If you do have any information that could help us, please get in contact with us by calling 101 or reporting via our website, quoting reference number 43230233689.