Inmate at prison between Aylesbury and Bicester given another 14 years in jail after attempting to stab an officer

A video shows the officer’s amazing reactions, which might have saved his life
By James Lowson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

A prisoner jailed at an institute near Bicester has had 14 years added to his sentence after he attempted to stab an officer.

Kevin Jones, 41, now of Broadmoor Hospital, Crowthorne, Berkshire, was sentenced for attempted murder at HMP Bullingdon.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and unauthorised possession in prison of a knife.

Kevin Jones
Jones was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court last Thursday (25 May).

Video footage released by Thames Valley Police shows just how close the 41-year old came to stabbing a serving prison officer.

At around 10.10am on 17 July 2021, the male prison officer, who was then 28, was escorting another prisoner to his cell on the Blackthorn Unit.

Jones was a prisoner on the unit and had a pre-existing grudge with the victim.

CCTV footage shows Jones pulling a plastic knife out of his pocket as soon as the officer walks past him. He instantly lunges at the officer, attempting to stab him in the neck, thankfully the officer was able to swerve out of the way.

Jones was restrained on the floor by other officers and subsequently moved to segregation.

During an interview afterwards, Jones admitted his intention was to stab and kill the officer with the weapon he had created.

Jones was charged on 22 June last year.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “This was a very serious and unprovoked attack on a prison officer in the course of his duties.

“This is something Thames Valley Police simply will not tolerate and will always seek to bring offenders before the courts.

“Had the victim not been so alert as to the danger he was in and avoid the attack, the outcome could have been very different.

“Fortunately, the victim did not receive any physical injuries but he has suffered mentally, such as stress and anxiety, which has affected both his professional and personal lives.

“I am very pleased that the courts recognised the significant threat posed by Jones, and imposed a substantial custodial sentence.”