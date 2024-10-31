Fairground lorry collides with four vehicles in crash between Thame and Tiddington

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A large vehicle transporting fairground rides was involved in a collision with four vehicles near Thame.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (30 October), vehicles collided on the A418 between Thame and Tiddington. At around 11am and 11.15am, a HGV towing several trailers of fairground rides crashed into four vehicles.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed people involved suffered minor injuries that required hospital treatment, but all have since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Keith Steward, said: “We are investigating this collision and would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to make contact.

“You can report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240524045.”