Fairground lorry collides with four vehicles in crash between Thame and Tiddington
Yesterday (30 October), vehicles collided on the A418 between Thame and Tiddington. At around 11am and 11.15am, a HGV towing several trailers of fairground rides crashed into four vehicles.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed people involved suffered minor injuries that required hospital treatment, but all have since been discharged.
Investigating officer PC Keith Steward, said: “We are investigating this collision and would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to make contact.
“You can report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240524045.”