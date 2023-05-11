Esa Parsons

An Aylesbury man who was wanted on a recall to prison has been found hiding under a bed in Aylesbury.

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 10) officers located and arrested 30-year-old Esa Parsons from a residential property on Grenville Green, Aylesbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parsons was discovered hiding under a bed with a young child placed on top in an attempt to distract officers from conducting a thorough search. He has now been returned to prison and will serve the remainder of his sentence.