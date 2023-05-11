News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Escaped prisoner found hiding under a bed in Aylesbury

A young child was placed on top of the bed in an attempt to distract officers from conducting a thorough search

By Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Esa ParsonsEsa Parsons
Esa Parsons

An Aylesbury man who was wanted on a recall to prison has been found hiding under a bed in Aylesbury.

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 10) officers located and arrested 30-year-old Esa Parsons from a residential property on Grenville Green, Aylesbury.

Parsons was discovered hiding under a bed with a young child placed on top in an attempt to distract officers from conducting a thorough search. He has now been returned to prison and will serve the remainder of his sentence.

As a result of this arrest, a 30 year-old woman is currently under investigation for harbouring an escaped prisoner.