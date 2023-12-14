Equipment and tools stolen in late night burglary of Aylesbury farm
Farm tools and equipment were stolen from a property in Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed items were taken from a farm on Tring Road between Tuesday night (12 December) and Wednesday morning.
The police force believes the burglary took place between 11pm and 6am, and has confirmed a range of farm equipment and tools were stolen.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Roberts, part of the priority crime team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please come forward as soon as possible to assist our investigation.
“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation. You can send footage to us via this dedicated online portal.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230557527.
“Alternatively, you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”