Police seize vehicle with incorrect licence plates in Buckingham linked to suspicious activity

Police officers have linked the vehicle to car theft in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle has been seized by the police in a hamlet near Buckingham that was using incorrect licence plates.

After obtaining the car in Bufflers Holt, Thames Valley Police officers discovered the vehicle was stolen from the Bedfordshire area. Thames Valley Police has also linked the vehicle to suspicious activity reported at farms in the Aylesbury Vale area in recent days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen van recovered yesterday evening

Advertisement

Advertisement

An eagle-eyed off duty police officer spotted this suspicious van parked yesterday evening (13 December).