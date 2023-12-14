Police seize vehicle with incorrect licence plates in Buckingham linked to suspicious activity
A vehicle has been seized by the police in a hamlet near Buckingham that was using incorrect licence plates.
After obtaining the car in Bufflers Holt, Thames Valley Police officers discovered the vehicle was stolen from the Bedfordshire area. Thames Valley Police has also linked the vehicle to suspicious activity reported at farms in the Aylesbury Vale area in recent days.
An eagle-eyed off duty police officer spotted this suspicious van parked yesterday evening (13 December).
A witness also told police that they saw three men in the vehicle, it is believed they made off towards Buckingham. A police force spokesperson said: “If you have any information about this vehicle and its occupants, please contact Thames Valley Police using reference 43230558535.”