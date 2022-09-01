Emergency services sent to welfare incident in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its large presence in Watermead yesterday afternoon was to check on the welfare of an individual.

The police force confirmed that the incident had been dealt with yesterday evening.

Another photo from the scene yesterday

Witnesses in the Aylesbury neighbourhood yesterday, reported hearing loud sirens and seeing multiple emergency response vehicles rushing towards the development.

Among the number of vehicles spotted in the area were: fire engines, ambulances, police cars and undercover police vehicles.

Multiple police cars and ambulances parked up by Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, awaiting confirmation that the public and individual was safe.

