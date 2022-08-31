Emergency services spotted rushing to incident in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses in Watermead have reported seeing fire engines, ambulances, police cars and undercover police vehicles in the area.

At roughly 4:42pm Bucks Herald readers contacted the publication reporting hearing loud sirens and seeing several emergency response vehicles heading to the area.

Multiple police cars and ambulances can currently be seen parked by the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on Watermead.

Emergency responders by the crematorium in Watermead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police was approached for a comment by The Bucks Herald, the nature of this incident is unknown at this time.