Emergency services spotted rushing to incident in Aylesbury
Emergency responders have been spotted rushing to a neighbourhood in Aylesbury this afternoon (31 August).
By James Lowson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:26 pm
Witnesses in Watermead have reported seeing fire engines, ambulances, police cars and undercover police vehicles in the area.
At roughly 4:42pm Bucks Herald readers contacted the publication reporting hearing loud sirens and seeing several emergency response vehicles heading to the area.
Multiple police cars and ambulances can currently be seen parked by the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on Watermead.
Thames Valley Police was approached for a comment by The Bucks Herald, the nature of this incident is unknown at this time.