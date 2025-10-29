Drugs confiscated during weapons search conducted at Aylesbury pub

By James Lowson
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:23 GMT
Punters in the pub were searched by police officers
Illegal drugs were confiscated by police officers who searched people upon entry into a pub in Aylesbury.

On Friday night, police officers conducted checks outside The Feathers in Kingsbury as part of a knife-finding operation.

Thames Valley Police confirmed no bladed weapons were found on people inside the bar.

However, police officers did seize illegal drugs, and one illegal Sur-Ron bike. Thames Valley Police confirmed that the bike will be kept at its station.

Police officers used what they call a ‘knife arch’ to check for knives upon entry. Visitors were required to go through a walk-through metal detector before entering the pub.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The operation sent a clear message: weapons aren’t welcome.”

They added that several items were confiscated during the operation. “No knives were found during the operation—a positive result for public safety and community reassurance,” the spokesperson concluded.

