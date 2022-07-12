An appeal for witnesses and information has launched following a serious collision in Tring yesterday (July 11).

Just after 11.40am, an incident happened on Tring Road, near Cow Roast which involved a stationary lorry and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains at this time.

Serious collision: Police were called to the scene yesterday morning.

Detective Constable Felicity Moody, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around the collision. As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the lorry or cyclist prior to it to please get in touch.

DC Moody added: “We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and may have captured dash cam footage.”