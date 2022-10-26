A Chinnor man has received an extension to his driving ban after he was caught driving near his home while already disqualified.

Yesterday (October 25), Ben Kent, 39, of Braken Road, Chinnor was sentenced to a further six month disqualification from driving and fined £174.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was caught driving illegally near his home

On 8 June this year, officers stopped Kent who was driving a vehicle on Braken Road.

Kent was already disqualified from driving.

Thames Valley Police charged the 39-year-old on 13 September.

Investigating officer, PC Ryan Dollery, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “Kent was seen to be driving whilst already disqualified and as a result this also meant that he was not insured.

“Thames Valley Police take all reports of driving offences seriously. If you have any information about anyone driving whilst disqualified you can report this to us by calling 101 or through our website.