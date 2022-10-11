A man from Aylesbury has been handed a jail sentence after attacking and mugging an elderly man in a cemetery in Bucks.

Shaun Walker, 37, of Carrington Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (10 October).

Walker robbed the pensioner on 7 July at Wycombe Cemetery.

Shaun Walker

The victim who was in his 80s was dragged to the floor from behind by the 37-year-old, who then proceeded to punch him two or three times.

After assaulting a pensioner, the Aylesbury man proceeded to yank the man’s shoulder bag over his head, before running away in the direction of Priory Road.

Inside the bag were two wallets, one containing a small quantity of money, two bank cards, a paying in book, and the other containing a passport, driving licence, NHS card and blood donor card, along with some personal papers and a mobile phone.

The victim was left bruised around the chest as a result of the attack.

Following an investigation by the Priority Crime Team, based at High Wycombe police station, Walker was arrested and charged on 9 September.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Joseph Openshaw, of the High Wycombe Priority Crime Team, said: “Shaun Walker’s conviction was the direct result of the support of the victim and the positive investigation by High Wycombe Priority Crime Team.