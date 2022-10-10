Man arrested after motorist drives along footpath by popular Aylesbury park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection to an incident where a motorist veered onto a footpath in Aylesbury.

The 21-year-old from Aylesbury remains under investigation but has since been discharged.

One man remains under investigation

On Thursday (6 October), at 2:45pm someone drove a blue Fiat Punto with white stripes along the footpath from Cole Road into Walton Court Park to Bedwyn Walk.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the park was busy with many parents and children in the area, but nobody was injured by the motorist.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“At the time there were a number of parents with children in the park that the vehicle drove through and so a good chance that someone saw what happened.

Advertisement

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220449677.