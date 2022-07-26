CCTV images released after two attempted break-ins at Aylesbury pubs

The police force uploaded pictures this morning (26 July) of two men they want to speak to regarding burglary attempts at the Cotton Wheel and Dairy Maid.

On both occasions offenders tried to illegally gain access to the bars, Thames Valley Police reports.

Thames Valley Police wants to hear from these two

The first incident took place around 9.30pm on Saturday 16 July at the Cotton Wheel, the second was at roughly 11.45pm on the following Monday at the Dairy Maid.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Do you recognise this man?

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220322530.