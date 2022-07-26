Bucks Council launches new anonymous domestic abuse support scheme

Named, Online Safe Spaces, they are discreet portals that open in a pop-up window on the council's website.

Hestia is operating the system as part of the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign.

Once in the portal people receive support, advice and helpful contact numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from Bucks Council

It leaves no internet history trace and provides quick exit options for the person seeking information, the council says.

To access the portal, people can click on the Safe Spaces logo, which can be found on the footer of every page of the Bucks Council website.

Councillor Arif Hussain said: “Sadly, domestic abuse continues to be a crime that people do not feel they can report.

“To help with this in Buckinghamshire, we’ve launched our Online Safe Space, where people experiencing domestic abuse can access support and information. Simply click the Safe Spaces logo on our website to access the portal. This won’t show up in your browsing history.”

Bucks Council has an ongoing campaign which can be accessed online here.

The local authority aims to assist friends, colleagues, family and neighbours in identifying domestic abuse.

Also it wants to provide these people with both the confidence to reach out and the knowledge of services available to help those suffering.

Sue Harper, head of Domestic Abuse Prevention at Hestia, said: “Organisations have a unique role to play in breaking the silence around domestic abuse and ensuring victims can access the help and support they need.

Lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 have provided an opportunity for businesses to step up their response to domestic abuse for their staff and customers through digital platforms. With the launch of Online Safe Spaces, we are delighted to work with Buckinghamshire Council to host an Online Safe Space to provide a vital lifeline to victims of domestic abuse.”