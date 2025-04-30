CCTV image released after wine is shoplifted from Thame garage store

Police officers want to speak to this man

Police have released a CCTV image linked to a shoplifting incident reported at a store in Thame.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that at around 2.30pm on Tuesday March 25, five bottles of wine were taken from the BP on Park Street.

The police force adds that the suspect is a man who put the bottles into a bag before walking out.

Police intelligence suggests that the same individual returned to the same shop and repeated the trick, stealing another five bottles of wine on Friday April 11.

Today, Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of an individual who could have vital information regarding the two thefts.

Investigating officer PC Matt Eldridge said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in these images as he may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed one of these incidents or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250159756.”