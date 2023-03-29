CCTV image released after mini digger is stolen from Great Missenden farm
The culprit used a loader to steal the rural vehicle, police suspect
A CCTV image has been released in connection to the theft of a mini digger stolen in Great Missenden.
This morning (29 March) Thames Valley Police has released the image of a man they believe could have vital information regarding the offence.
Sometime between 6pm on 16 March and 6pm on 19 March, a Kubota 3 mini digger was stolen from an address in Aylesbury Road.
It was driven across numerous fields before it was believed to have been moved onto a loader and driven out of a gate, which was damaged in the process.
Investigating officer PC Dan Shute, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in these images to please get in touch.
“If you are the man pictured then please come forward as soon as possible as we believe you may have vital information about this incident.
“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230123813.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”