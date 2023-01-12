News you can trust since 1832
CCTV image released after knifepoint robbery at Buckingham supermarket

Police believe this man may have vital information about the raid at Sainsbury’s

By Reporter
49 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have just released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to, who may have vital information about a knifepoint raid at a Buckingham supermarket.

At about 8am on Monday, January 2, a man with a knife entered Sainsbury’s in Chandos Road and demanded cash from the till. He left with an amount of cash and headed towards Bridge Street.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Taplin, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may know who the man in this image is, to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

Police want to speak to this man
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230001443.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”