A police investigation has been launched after graffiti was painted onto a scout hut in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image in connection with its investigation into an incident of criminal damage reported in Chesham.

At around 11.45pm on August 16, two people were seen loitering around the Chesham Scouts building on The Backs. Witnesses say that one of them was spotted drawing graffiti on the building.

In connection with the incident, an image containing two individuals who may have vital information regarding the incident has been released to the public.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Roy Evans, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this criminal damage incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“If you recognise the people in the image, or if either of them are you, please contact us.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online via our website, quoting 43250423202.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”