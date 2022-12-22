Burglar jailed after admitting to attempted theft from Bucks property at Aylesbury court

A man has been jailed after he admitted to trying to steal from a Bucks property at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On Monday (19 December), George Oumounabidji, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years.

He admitted to one count of burglary dwelling with the intent to steal.

George Oumounabidji

At about 12.15pm on Monday 17 October this year, Oumounabidji looked through the windows of a property in Chapel Lane, High Wycombe.

Oumounabidji then attempted to break into the home, when he tried to get inside a man in his 60s challenged him.

Due to this intervention, the 23-year-old fled the scene on foot.

Thames Valley Police arrested and charged Oumounabidji the following day.

Investigating officer PC Ben Sarl, of the Priority Crime Team, said: “George Oumounabidji observed the house and looked through a number of windows before entering the property with the intent to steal.

“It was only due to the victim’s brave intervention that Oumounabidji fled the scene.