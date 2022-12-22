Bucks man admits to cocaine and heroin dealing charges at Aylesbury court

A Bucks man has admitted to committing drug dealing offences and carrying a knife at a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court.

On Tuesday (20 December), Christopher Cutajar, 49, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possessing a knife in a public place.

Advertisement

He admitted to the charges on the second day of his hearing at the Aylesbury court.

He will be sentenced next month

The 49-year-old will be sentenced on 24 January 2023.

On 20 May 2020, Cutajar was seen by Thames Valley Police officers sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Advertisement

Police believed he was acting suspiciously in the car on Castle Street in High Wycombe.

He was searched by the police who found a lock knife in his bag.

Advertisement

Subsequently, his home was searched, where police found drugs and scales that had cocaine residue on them.

Advertisement

His phone was also examined, police officers discovered messages and photos which indicated the High Wycombe man was distributing class A substances.

His DNA was also found on the inner wrappings of drugs found, Thames Valley Police discovered.

Advertisement

He was charged the day after his property was raided.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Pearmain, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Cutajar pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial and will be sentenced in due course.

Advertisement

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug dealing and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.