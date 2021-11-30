Bucks woman walking alone on Friday night was assaulted by man who grabbed her from behind

A woman walking in Bucks on her own on Friday evening (November 26), was assaulted by a man who approached and grabbed her.

While walking alone in the dark the woman was bearhugged by the man who approached her from behind.

Thames Valley Police estimate the attack took place between 6:50pm and 7pm on the Marygold Walk in Little Chalfont, heading towards Little Chalfont Railway Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place on Friday November 26

The woman in her 20s managed to wriggle free from the man and fought off her attacker to escape and run home.

Her attacker is described as a skinny white man, who is around six foot three or six foot four inches tall, he was wearing white trainers at the time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Banham based at Amersham Police Station said, : “We are interested in speaking to anyone in the area between 6:30pm and 7:30pm that recalls seeing someone that matches the description given.

“You can contact us by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210535317.