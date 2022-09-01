Bucks teenager jailed after admitting carrying a machete and cannabis in Aylesbury
An 18-year-old from Bucks has been jailed after he admitted to carrying a machete and cannabis in Aylesbury.
At a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (30 August), Michael Bushay, 18, of Holtspur Avenue, Wooburn Green, has been sentenced to a year and seven months’ imprisonment at a young offenders’ institute.
A 17-year-old, not named for legal reasons, was convicted in relation to the same incident.
Bushay admitted to two counts of possessing a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession with the intent to supply cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property.
The pair were arrested on 7 June, after Thames Valley Police officers stopped Bushay when he was driving his car in Springfield Close.
When police officers inspected the car, they uncovered two large machetes and what they estimated to be £600 worth of cannabis, there was also £200 in the vehicle.
The other teenager was in the vehicle when the police search was conducted.
Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “The Stronghold team in Aylesbury is committed to stopping those who seek to make a living from selling harmful drugs in our communities.
“We will continued to bring people like Bushay to justice and take drugs off the streets of Aylesbury.
“If you have any information, we would encourage you to report it to us either by calling 101 or via online reporting on our website.
“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”