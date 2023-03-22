Bucks men sentenced at Aylesbury court hearing after admitting cocaine dealing offences

Two men from Buckinghamshire have been sentenced at an Aylesbury court hearing, after admitting to crack cocaine dealing offences.

Nathan Mushigo, 28, of Sidney Close, Lane End, and Zayaan Price, 18, of Micklefield Road, High Wycombe, were sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (17 March).

Mushigo has been sent to prison for three years and nine months, and ordered to pay a £288 victim surcharge. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine on 27 September last year.

Nathan Mushigo

Price was given a two-year suspended sentence at the same hearing, after he admitted to the same offence as the 28-year-old.

He must also complete rehabilitation activities and a programme to stay out of jail, and pay a £187 victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to the same offence as Mushigo on 10 August last year.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the pair after finding them surrounded by contraband in a High Wycombe building.

On 8 August 2022, officers entered a property in Hicks Farm Rise. As well as spotting the offenders, the police found an amount of crack cocaine, scales and phones.

Price was also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search in custody.

They were charged the following day (9 August).

Also during their searches officers found paraphernalia, a knife, and a mobile phone, which were linked to criminal activity. These items were forfeited to be destroyed.

Investigating officer PC Ben Pearmain, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “South Buckinghamshire’s Stronghold team, which tackles organised crime in our area, will not tolerate drug-dealing on its patch and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone has any information about drug-dealing in their area, please report it to us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 so we can use that information to take action.

“You can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”