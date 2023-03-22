Woman trapped in four-vehicle crash that closed A422 near Buckingham
A full road closure was put in place following the incident, causing rush-hour delays for motorists
An injured woman was trapped in her vehicle, following a four-vehicle crash on the A422 Stratford Road near Buckingham.
The collision involving three cars and a van happened near the Maids Moreton turning at about 4.40pm on Monday, March 20.
Three fire crews from Buckingham, Winslow and West Ashland attended, and firefighters released a woman who was medically trapped, before handing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
A full road closure was put in place by Thames Valley Police, causing long delays for rush-hour drivers needing to find an alternative route home and knock-on delays on the A421.
According to Bucks Fire & Rescue Service, the term ‘medically trapped’ means a person cannot get out of a vehicle unaided because of their injury. If the crash damage itself prevents them from getting out, they are described as ‘physically trapped’.