An injured woman was trapped in her vehicle, following a four-vehicle crash on the A422 Stratford Road near Buckingham.

The collision involving three cars and a van happened near the Maids Moreton turning at about 4.40pm on Monday, March 20.

Three fire crews from Buckingham, Winslow and West Ashland attended, and firefighters released a woman who was medically trapped, before handing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

South Central Ambulance Service serves Berks, Bucks, Hants and Oxon

A full road closure was put in place by Thames Valley Police, causing long delays for rush-hour drivers needing to find an alternative route home and knock-on delays on the A421.