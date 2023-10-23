Bucks man jailed for 18 years at Aylesbury Court hearing after admitting to drugs conspiracy and money laundering

Counter terrorism police say he was a trusted member of a criminal group

A man from Buckinghamshire has been sentenced for his role in a drug dealing conspiracy at an Aylesbury court hearing.

Iyaz Yaqoob, of Juniper Drive, High Wycombe was sentenced on Thursday 12 October at Aylesbury Crown Court to 18 years’ imprisonment.

South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) identified the 37-year-old living in High Wycombe, as a key member of a large-scale drug supply conspiracy.

Iyaz Yaqoob

Yaqoob pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in April last year to one count each of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to possess criminal property. SEROCU states these charges were in connection to money laundering.

He was first arrested on 16 June 2020. Counter terrorism police arrested him after obtaining a number of warrants targeted at disrupting an organised crime group.

SEROCU reports the group distributed of vast quantities of cocaine throughout the UK during the pandemic.

Police intelligence shows that Yaqoob was a trusted member of the criminal group, occupying a role as a courier.

Police officers searched his Mercedes and found a purpose built-in hiding compartment in the vehicle which contained £300,000 in cash.

Officers found footage on his personal CCTV system that captured him destroying his mobile phones and disposing of them within a nearby drain, enabling the devices to be recovered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dale Lester, of SEROCU, said: “This has been a long and thorough investigation with this sentencing reflecting the hard work by all involved.

“Yaqoob’s sentence concludes the operation whereby 12 individuals of the criminal group have been convicted resulting in collective sentences of 167 years.

“This undoubtedly shows our commitment and dedication to tackling and dismantling serious organised crime across our region.”