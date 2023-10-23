Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Police are in possession of two bikes that were taken from Wendover Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you've had your bike stolen recently and you believe that either of these bikes could belong to you or you have any information that you would like to share with us please call 101 quoting the following crime reference number 43230474831.”