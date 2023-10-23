Police investigate spate of bike thefts reported in Aylesbury
Police found two bikes believed to have been stolen yesterday
Thames Valley Police is investigating a series of bike thefts reported in Aylesbury over the weekend.
On Sunday (22 October) the police force discovered two bikes believed to have been stolen earlier that day.
Police are in possession of two bikes that were taken from Wendover Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.
They have a red Trek road bike and a black Saracen CR2 jump bike.
A police force spokesperson said: “If you've had your bike stolen recently and you believe that either of these bikes could belong to you or you have any information that you would like to share with us please call 101 quoting the following crime reference number 43230474831.”