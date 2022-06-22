Bucks man jailed at Aylesbury court after crashing vehicle containing cocaine and heroin

Waqas Iqbal was given a jail sentence relating to an incident which ended with the 25-year-old crashing his car attempting to escape the police.

Once Thames Valley Police officers caught up to the Bucks man’s car they found heroin and cocaine inside.

Waqas Iqbal

Iqbal, of Cumbrian Way, High Wycombe, became involved in a police chase after officers spotted him making an exchange with another person in Amersham Road, High Wycombe on March 16 2020.

Before officers could question him, he jumped in his car and sped off, leading to the crash.

At a hearing Iqbal pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine and heroin and one count of dangerous driving.

He received his three-and-a-half year sentence in Aylesbury last Thursday (16 June).

Investigating officer, PC John Watson, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I hope this shows the people of High Wycombe that we take issues of drug supply very seriously, and anyone involved will be targeted by the Stronghold team to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in tackling drug supply, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.