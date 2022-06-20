Man jailed for burglaries of two Bicester stores

The evidence against Bateman was 'overwhelming''

Coran Bateman, aged 35, of Sandown Road, Bicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a business and one count of possession of a controlled Class B drug, namely cannabis, at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, June 16.

He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

The first burglary occurred at TOG 24, a retail store in Oxford Road, on September 14 last year, with the second burglary taking place at SPAX Performance, a car parts store in Launton Road, on November 15.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jonathan Livingston, from Banbury Police Station, said: “Last year, Coran Bateman committed burglaries on two businesses, which detrimentally impacted both the businesses and the local community.

“Due to the overwhelming evidence against him, Bateman had little choice but to plead guilty to these offences.