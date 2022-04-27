Bucks man given less than two years in jail after causing death by dangerous driving

Sam Cripps was found guilty at the Aylesbury court of one count of the offence via a majority verdict returned by the jury back on 15 March.

Overall, the 20-year-old will spend a year and eight months in prison, he's disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months.

Sam Cripps

Cripps has to pass an extensive test before he can legally drive in the UK again, once his disqualification is lifted.

The fatal collision occurred in Beaconsfield back in 2019 on 5 May at around 10.50pm.

While driving his Vauxhall Corsa Cripps collided with the rear of a Piaggio Vespa moped on the A355 Amersham Road.

Zaide Sandy, a 19-year-old from High Wycombe, flew off the moped and died in hospital due to injuries suffered during the crash.

Thames Valley Police charged Cripps on 21 July 2022.

Detective Constable Katy Kent, of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross police station, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life.

“My thoughts remain with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

“The judge commended the dignity and strength Zaide’s mother showed throughout the trial and her ability to read her own victim impact statement in court today, which I would like to echo.