News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Boy needs hospital treatment after being assaulted by three teens in Aylesbury shopping centre

Police have identified three individuals they believe can help with their enquiries
By James Lowson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was injured during an assault where he was attacked by three boys.

Between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on Monday 15 May, a boy was attacked at Hale Leys Shopping Centre.

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of individuals officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding the assault.

Most Popular
A boy was assaulted at the shopping centre in AylesburyA boy was assaulted at the shopping centre in Aylesbury
A boy was assaulted at the shopping centre in Aylesbury

The victim sustained a nose bleed and broken bones, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged, the police force confirmed.

Read More
Bucks Council opens consultation asking residents where and when they feel unsaf...

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Zoe Gedny, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the assault.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230212811.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”