Boy needs hospital treatment after being assaulted by three teens in Aylesbury shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was injured during an assault where he was attacked by three boys.
Between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on Monday 15 May, a boy was attacked at Hale Leys Shopping Centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of individuals officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding the assault.
The victim sustained a nose bleed and broken bones, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged, the police force confirmed.
Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Zoe Gedny, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the assault.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230212811.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”