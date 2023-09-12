Boy needs hospital treatment after being assaulted by three teens in Aylesbury shopping centre

Police have identified three individuals they believe can help with their enquiries

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was injured during an assault where he was attacked by three boys.

Between 4.40pm and 4.50pm on Monday 15 May, a boy was attacked at Hale Leys Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of individuals officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding the assault.

A boy was assaulted at the shopping centre in Aylesbury

The victim sustained a nose bleed and broken bones, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged, the police force confirmed.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Zoe Gedny, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the assault.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230212811.