Boy, 17, charged in connection with assault after anti HS2 protesters stormed security team in Wendover

A teenage boy has been charged with one count of assault by beating after a group of anti HS2 protesters stormed a security team working on the site in Wendover earlier this month.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation the boy has been charged in connection with the incident of disorder in the town near Aylesbury.

The 17-year-old boy, from Buckinghamshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged via a postal requisition with one count of assault by beating on 7 September.

The charge is in connection with an incident of disorder on Friday 26 March this year when a group of anti HS2 protesters stormed a security team working at the site.

One member of security staff was assaulted, although he did not suffer any serious injuries.

The boy was interviewed under caution on 26 March and was subsequently charged.